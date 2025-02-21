Man Utd and Tottenham learn Europa League round of 16 opponents as Rangers take on Jose Mourinho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers will face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the last 16 of this season's Europa League.

The Scottish club, who finished eighth in the group phase table, have been drawn against the Turkish Super Lig outfit after their 5-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht which was secured by a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their play-off in Belgium on Thursday evening.

Manchester United's reward for automatic qualification is a showdown with Spanish side Real Sociedad, who put five past Midtjylland to add to their 2-1 win in the away leg as they progressed 7-3 on aggregate.

United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, last met Sociedad in the same competition in 2022-23 when both matches ended 1-0 to the away side.

Premier League counterparts Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with AZ Alkmaar for the second time this season.

The Dutchmen lost 1-0 in North London during the group stage in October when Richarlison's penalty proved decisive on a night when the visitors had defender David Moller Wolfe sent off with five minutes remaining.

Rangers and Fenerbahce currently lie second in their respective leagues' with Philippe Clement's men 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic and Mourinho's charges six shy of Galatasaray.

They last met in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in 2001, when the Turks progressed courtesy of a 2-1 second leg win in Istanbul after a goalless draw in Glasgow.

For United and Spurs, the competition perhaps represents their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Spurs are 12th in the Premier League after last weekend's 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim's side, who sit 15th.

The ties will take place on March 6 and 13.

Should Rangers progress, they will face either Roma or Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final, while United would line up against FCSB or Lyon and Spurs Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea, meanwhile, face Copenhagen in the Uefa Conference League.

PA