Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Grimsby handed Sheffield Wednesday trip after Man United upset as Carabao Cup third round fixtures revealed

Newcastle begin the defence of their crown by hosting Bradford

Jonathan Veal
Wednesday 27 August 2025 18:42 EDT
Grimsby enjoyed a memorable night against Manchester United
Grimsby enjoyed a memorable night against Manchester United (Getty Images)

Grimsby Town's reward for toppling Manchester United in the Carabao Cup is a third-round trip to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

The League Two Mariners pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history by beating the Premier League giants following a mammoth penalty shootout and will now travel to Hillsborough with a realistic shot of making the fourth round.

Liverpool will host Southampton and there is also a home tie for defending champions Newcastle as they welcome League One Bradford.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City will all also face third-tier opposition.

The Gunners visit Port Vale, Enzo Maresca's side head to Lincoln, Spurs host Doncaster, while City begin their quest to win the League Cup for the first time since 2021 with a trip along the M62 to face Huddersfield.

There are all-Premier League clashes as Brentford host Aston Villa, who met at the weekend in the league, and Wolves entertain Everton.

Nottingham Forest visit Championship side Swansea while Crystal Palace host Millwall in a repeat of last season's fiercely-contested FA Cup tie, which saw Jean-Philippe Mateta suffer a serious head injury.

Burnley host Cardiff, Brighton travel to League One Barnsley, Fulham host Cambridge, Wrexham welcome Reading and Wigan play Wycombe.

Ties will be played in the weeks commencing 15 and 22 September.

Carabao Cup third round ties

matches to be played on w/c 15 September:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town

Wolves vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Burnley vs Cardiff

Wrexham vs Reading

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe

Barnsley vs Brighton

Fulham vs Cambridge

Matches to be played on w/c 22 September:

Port Vale vs Arsenal

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Southampton

Newcastle vs Bradford City

PA

