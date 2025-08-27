Grimsby Town’s Christy Pym jokes after Carabao Cup win: ‘I’m a Man Utd fan so I’m fuming a little bit’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym has revealed he is a Manchester United fan and joked that despite the historic Carabao Cup win, he was “half-fuming a little bit” as Ruben Amorim’s side.

The goalkeeper added it “had not sunk in” after his side knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup by winning an epic penalty shootout 12-11.

Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar with his second spot-kick in an epic 18-minute shootout to settle the second-round tie after it had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes at a breathless Blundell Park.

“It’s not sunk in yet. I’m a Man Utd fan, so I’m half-fuming a little bit,” Pym said.

“Night’s like this is what you play football for. Just brilliant.

“I should have done a little bit better (in the shootout), shouldn’t I? I made one save to keep us in it and the boys have done the rest. It’s brilliant.”

open image in gallery Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym (right) is congratulated by his team-mates after the shootout ( Nigel French/PA )

Charles Vernam fired the League Two side into a 22nd-minute lead when he drilled a superb low shot inside United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s near post.

The Mariners continued to take the game to their Premier League opponents and were rewarded with a second goal before the break as Onana failed to get anywhere near Vernam’s cross and Tyrell Warren turned the ball home.

Mbeumo pulled one back with his first goal for United in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire headed an 89th-minute equaliser.

Vernam admitted nerves almost got the better of him during the shootout.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a nervy wait. When it just kept going on and on, you just never know. We scored and thought ‘right we have a chance’ and then they kept scoring.

“It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live with us forever. The message all week has been about belief and knowing how good we are and the gaffer’s instilled that.

“He (David Artell) told us not to just turn up, there’s always a chance if we play the right way with the right intensity. Why can’t it be us?

“So to pull that off is an amazing feeling and we’re going to enjoy the moment.”