5 of the biggest shocks in the history of English domestic cups

Manchester United suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby on Wednesday night.

United lost 12-11 on penalties after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

Here, the PA agency looks at some of the biggest shocks in the history of English domestic cups.

Wrexham 2, Arsenal 1 – 1991/92 FA Cup

It looked like one of the biggest mismatches when Wrexham were drawn against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The previous season 90 places had separated the two clubs in the English Football League, with Arsenal having claimed their second title in three seasons under manager George Graham.

Alan Smith put the Gunners in front, but Mickey Thomas’ thumping free-kick levelled matters with 10 minutes remaining and Steve Watkin astonishingly claimed a late winner.

Chelsea 2, Bradford 4 – 2014/15 FA Cup

Chelsea won the FA Cup five times between 2006 and 2018, but Jose Mourinho’s Blues were humbled by League One Bradford at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League leaders went 2-0 up through Gary Cahill and Ramires and appeared to have one foot in the fifth round.

But Bradford stormed back and goals from Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates dumped Chelsea out.

Hereford 2, Newcastle 1 – 1971/72 FA Cup

The fourth-round tie that had everything: pitch invasions by Parka-clad fans, John Motson launching his commentary career, and Ronnie Radford scoring one of the FA Cup’s greatest FA Cup goals.

Malcolm Macdonald put Newcastle ahead eight minutes from time and it seemed as if there would be no fairytale for the Southern Football League outfit.

But Radford equalised with a screamer from 25 yards – three minutes later – before Ricky George won it for Hereford in extra-time.

Liverpool 0, Wimbledon 1 – 1987/88 FA Cup

‘The Crazy Gang’ were given no chance to stop Liverpool from claiming a league and cup double at Wembley.

Wimbledon had been a third-tier side four years earlier and Liverpool had won the title by a margin of nine points.

But Dave Beasant saved John Aldridge’s penalty to become the first goalkeeper to stop a spot-kick in a cup final, and Lawrie Sanchez also wrote his name into football folklore by heading home Dennis Wise’s free-kick.

Grimsby 2, Manchester United 2 (Grimsby won 12-11 on penalties)

United trailed 2-0 after half-an-hour as Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren punished haphazard defending and dreadful goalkeeping from Andre Onana.

Substitute Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire, powering home an 89th-minute header, managed to take the second-round tie into extra-time.

But Grimsby won 12-11 on penalties to progress and leave the faces of United players as red as their shirts.