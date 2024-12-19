Carabao Cup semi-final draw LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle await fate after Tottenham v Manchester United

✕ Close 'You can do better than this' - Slot makes Chiesa admission after Liverpool return

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place with the last four sides waiting to discover their route to Wembley and the March final.

Newcastle United have high hopes of ending their 69-year wait for a major domestic trophy and the Magpies are joined in the draw by holders Liverpool and Arsenal. Tottenham and Manchester United play tonight for the last remaning semi-final place.

Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night while Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick to help Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Premier League leaders Liverpool continued their Carabao Cup defence by beating Southampton 2-1.

The semi-final ties take place over two legs –with the first leg in early January and the second leg in early February. The first silverware of the season is contested as the final takes place at Wembley on Sunday 16 March.

