Carabao Cup semi-final draw LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle await fate after Tottenham v Manchester United
The semi-final draw will follow the remaining quarter-final between Tottenham and Manchester United
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place with the last four sides waiting to discover their route to Wembley and the March final.
Newcastle United have high hopes of ending their 69-year wait for a major domestic trophy and the Magpies are joined in the draw by holders Liverpool and Arsenal. Tottenham and Manchester United play tonight for the last remaning semi-final place.
Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night while Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick to help Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Premier League leaders Liverpool continued their Carabao Cup defence by beating Southampton 2-1.
The semi-final ties take place over two legs –with the first leg in early January and the second leg in early February. The first silverware of the season is contested as the final takes place at Wembley on Sunday 16 March.
What time is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
So far Arsenal have beaten Crystal Palace, Newcastle United saw off Brentford, and Southampton, without a permanent manager after Russell Martin’s dismissal, were knocked out by Liverpool in a packed Wednesday night of football.
The final quarter-final sees Tottenham battle a Manchester United side bouncing off a thrilling derby win over Manchester City on Thursday night.
Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman hosts the draw following coverage of the final last eight tie with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen assisting with the draw.
The draw itself should take place at around 10:30pm GMT.
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Ball numbers
- Arsenal
- Liverpool
- Newcastle United
- Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United
Carabao Cup quarter-final results
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 3-1 Brentford
Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace
Tottenham vs Manchester United
