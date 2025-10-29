Carabao Cup draw live: Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Palace set to learn quarter-final opponents
The quarter-finals will be played during the week commencing Monday 15 December
Brentford, Fulham and Cardiff will find out their Carabao Cup quarter-final opponents as the draw for the next round takes place this evening.
All three teams progressed on Tuesday night, knocking out minnows Grimsby, League One side Wycombe Wanderers and longtime rivals Wrexham respectively.
And they were joined by Manchester City, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Newcastle in the last eight after the final fourth-round fixtures this evening, with Palace knocking out Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield.
The quarter-final fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 15 December with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 16 December or Wednesday 17 December.
Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw here.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
Here are the eight teams in the quarter-finals and their ball numbers. Only one club – Cardiff City – from outside the Premier League are left in the competition.
1. Brentford
2. Cardiff City
3. Fulham
4. Arsenal
5. Crystal Palace
6. Newcastle United
7. Manchester City
8. Chelsea
Carabao Cup fourth round
Results so far tonight:
Swansea 1-3 Manchester City
Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace
Wolves 3-4 Chelsea
And still one latest score:
Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham
Wolves v Chelsea – live
It looks like Chelsea are heading into the quarter-finals, but only just:
Wolves v Chelsea live: Latest updates from Carabao Cup fourth round
Arsenal v Brighton – live
Brighton trail the Premier League leaders at the Emirates tonight:
Arsenal v Brighton live: Carabao Cup score and updates
Liverpool v Crystal Palace – live
As for tonight, are Liverpool heading for yet another defeat? It looks that way at Anfield right now. You can follow that one here:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: Latest score and goal updates from Carabao Cup tie
Last night: Will Fish fires Cardiff past old foes Wrexham and into Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Will Fish's thumping volley secured League One side Cardiff a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Wrexham were punished for their poor performance in Tuesday's all-Wales encounter.
The Red Dragons' dreams of reaching the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1978 went up in smoke as the ambitious Championship outfit fell to a disheartening defeat at a subdued SToK Cae Ras.
Wrexham substitute Kieffer Moore equalised against his former club, who had deservedly led through Yousef Salech, but Cardiff were not to be denied as Fish's fizzing finish earned a 2-1 victory in the sides' first meeting in 21 years.
Read more:
Will Fish fires Cardiff past old foes Wrexham and into Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Last night: Fulham survive shootout against League One Wycombe to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Fulham survived a mighty scare to edge past Wycombe 5-4 on penalties to progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at Adams Park.
Josh King scored his first goal in senior football to equalise for the Premier League side at the start of the second half after Cauley Woodrow netted in the fourth minute against his former club.
The League One side then held out as Marco Silva’s team put them under waves of pressure, surviving a heart-stopping moment deep in added time when Anders Hagelskjaer cleared Kevin’s strike off the line.
In the shoot-out that followed, Fulham twice missed the chance to win it as Ryan Sessegnon and Jonah Kusi-Asare were denied by goalkeeper Will Norris.
But the hosts could not take advantage and after Donnell McNeilly’s kick was saved, Issa Diop thumped in the winner.
Read more:
Fulham survive shootout against League One Wycombe to reach quarter-finals
Last night: Brentford emphatically end Grimsby’s Carabao Cup adventure with fourth-round thrashing
Brentford cruised into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a clinical 5-0 win at Blundell Park that ended Grimsby’s impressive run in the competition.
The Mariners famously beat Manchester United here in the second round and saw off Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but a raucous crowd was subdued by two goals in five first-half minutes as the Bees established a 3-0 lead at the interval.
Mathias Jensen opened the scoring from 20 yards, Keane Lewis-Potter headed home a second and Reiss Nelson effectively put the tie to bed before the break.
Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.
Read more:
Brentford emphatically end Grimsby’s Carabao Cup adventure with thrashing
Carabao Cup draw – live
All three teams progressed on Tuesday night, knocking out minnows Grimsby, League One side Wycombe Wanderers and longtime rivals Wrexham respectively.
Five of either Swansea or Manchester City, Arsenal or Brighton, Liverpool or Crystal Palace, Wolves or Chelsea, and Newcastle or Tottenham will join them in the last eight after the final fourth-round fixtures this evening.
The quarter-final fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 15 December with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 16 December or Wednesday 17 December.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments