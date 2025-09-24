Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Carabao Cup draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to learn fourth-round opponents

The fourth-round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 27 October

Michael Jones
Wednesday 24 September 2025 14:10 EDT
Comments
Slot slams Ekitike for 'stupid' red card but 'very happy' with Isak

The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this evening with several lower-league sides looking to set up a last-16 clash with one of the big teams left in the competition.

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the Carabao Cup after they backed up their sensational third-round win over Manchester United with victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Cardiff City, defeated finalists in 2012, also progressed, as did Wrexham - who would love a big cup tie after a tricky start to life in the Championship and are into the fourth round for the first time since 1977.

Liverpool and Chelsea made it through on Tuesday, although the Premier League leaders lost Hugo Ekitike to a “stupid” red card. They are two of 11 Premier League sides still left in the competition, but will that number fall by tonight?

The remaining ties see Arsenal travel to Port Vale, Huddersfield host Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur host Doncaster Rovers. The defending champions Newcastle United host Bradford City.

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw below

Liverpool boss Arne Slot left unimpressed by Hugo Ekitike’s ‘stupid’ red card

The drama last night came at Anfield, and after Hugo Ekitike’s winning goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Southampton.

Ekitike’s celebration, removing his shirt and holding it up for the cameras, prompted referee Thomas Bramall to issue a second caution and a red card.

This dismissal means the Frenchman will be suspended for the Premier League leaders’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Hugo Ekitike’s red card branded ‘stupid’ by Liverpool boss

This dismissal means the Frenchman will be suspended for their away game against Crystal Palace
Jamie Braidwood24 September 2025 19:10

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

  1. Grimsby Town
  2. Brentford
  3. Crystal Palace
  4. Swansea City
  5. Brighton
  6. Cardiff
  7. Fulham
  8. Chelsea
  9. Wycombe Wanderers
  10. Wolves
  11. Wrexham
  12. Liverpool
  13. Huddersfield or Man City
  14. Tottenham or Doncaster
  15. Newcastle or Bradford City
  16. Port Vale or Arsenal
Jamie Braidwood24 September 2025 19:05

How to watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.

Jamie Braidwood24 September 2025 19:03

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

The draw will take place tonight, Wednesday 24 September 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.

It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.

Jamie Braidwood24 September 2025 19:02

Good evening

Jamie Braidwood24 September 2025 19:00

