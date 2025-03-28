Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Forest to win - 100/30 Betfred

Over 2.5 goals - 4/5 Bet365

Brighton take on Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday looking to avenge the 7-0 defeat they suffered the last time the two sides met (5.15pm, BBC 1).

That was one of those freak results when everything Forest hit resulted in a goal, including three for New Zealand striker Chris Wood.

The afternoon got off to the worst possible start when Brighton’s Lewis Dunk put through his own net after just 12 minutes, and they went in 3-0 down at the break.

Since that defeat though Brighton have won six of their last seven, so it didn’t do them too much harm. Their only slip up came last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City after twice coming from a goal down to take a point at the Etihad.

Forest, on the other hand, have won four, drawn one and lost two since that 7-0 success with the defeats coming away at Fulham and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Seven points and four places separate the two sides in the league, with Forest still occupying third place, five points ahead of Chelsea in fourth and six clear of City in fifth.

They have been one of the standout performers this season, especially after finishing just one place above the relegation zone at the end of last season.

They already have 22 points more than they achieved last season with nine games left to go and they would love a chance at some silverware too.

This year’s competition is wide open and football betting sites surprisingly have Forest as seventh favourites, out of eight, to lift the trophy, just ahead of Championship side Preston North End.

You can get 12/1 on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to secure their third FA Cup but first since 1959, while Brighton are 5/1 to lift the trophy for the first time.

They reached their only final in 1983 but were eventually beaten by Manchester United. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw after extra time before United ran out 4-0 winners in the replay with two goals from Bryan Robson, an effort from Norman Whiteside and an Arnold Mühren penalty.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Preview: Forest Heading to Wembley

Forest have needed penalties on two occasions on their path to the quarter-final stage. After a 2-0 win over Luton Town, they struggled against League One Exeter, being held to a 2-2 draw before progressing 4-2 on penalties. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last time out before coming through another shoot out.

They may have to do things the hard way once more following the news that topscorer Wood will miss Saturday’s tie with the hip injury he sustained on international duty.

Things have been a bit more convincing for Brighton, who overcame Championship side Norwich in the third round before impressively eliminating Chelsea and then Newcastle, although they did need extra time in the last round when Danny Welbeck netted the winner at St James’ Park.

Betting sites are backing the home side to progress at 20/23, while you can get 100/30 on Forest to win and 29/10 on a draw after 90 minutes. It feels like backing Forest for the win is the best option at the current prices.

The last meeting at the Amex ended all square when the sides battled to a 2-2 draw, with Forest equalising through Ramon Sosa before Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off with seven minutes to go.

Forest have demonstrated this season that they have a very high ceiling and the value lies with backing them to progress.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction 1: Forest to win - 100/30 Betfred

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Best Bets: Expect Goals

There have been 11 goals in the two meetings between the two sides so far this season and both sides know where the goal is. Wood has contributed three of those goals, but there’s still enough firepower on display to suggest this will be an entertaining cup tie.

Forest have netted 55 goals in all competitions this season, at an average of 1.66 goals per game, while Brighton have averaged almost 1.9 goals with 65 from their 35 games.

There have been more than 2.5 goals in seven of the last eight Seagulls games and seven of Forest’s last 10 outings.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals - 4/5 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.