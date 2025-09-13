Is Brentford v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea make the short trip to Brentford for the Saturday night action in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side will hope to retain their unbeaten record after a controversial victory over London rivals Fulham last time out, and they enter this weekend having agreed a deal to sign Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg.

The Bees will have to contend without Yoane Wissa after a deadline day move to Newcastle, and the heartache last time out when a stoppage-time goal from Wilson Isidor secured a late win for Sunderland brings extra motivation to get more points on the board under Keith Andrews.

The Blues will hope to overcome a tricky test post-international break with a number of South American players making the long-haul trip back to their Cobham training base after representing Brazil and Ecuador.

And victory for the visitors will temporarily lift them to the summit of the Premier League, with leaders Liverpool facing Burnley on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is Brentford v Chelsea?

Brentford face Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 13 September, with kickoff at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as on Sky Go and Now TV on mobile devices. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a Now TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. Coverage starts at 7:45pm BST.

Team news

Midfielder Vitaly Janelt has recovered from a heel issue, while Michael Kayode has shaken off a bout of illness.

Paris Maghoma is likely out as he continues to rehabilitate from a hamstring injury, and Gustavo Nunes is also out but will return to team training next week.

Reiss Nelson could make his Brentford debut on loan from Arsenal after a deadline day move.

Cole Palmer “took part in a session yesterday [Thursday] for the first time” and faces a late fitness test after Friday’s session.

Liam Delap is out with a hamstring injury and faces “10-12 weeks” on the sidelines.

Joao Pedro, Andrey Santos and Estevao Willian will be assessed after international duty for Brazil at altitude against Bolivia, with La Paz 13,412 feet above sea level. Moise Caicedo also returned late and will be checked before his involvement is confirmed.

Potential line-ups

Brentford predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Outtara, Igor Thiago, Schade

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Estevao, Pedro Neto, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

Odds

Brentford to win: 10/3

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea to win: 3/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.