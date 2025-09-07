Bayern Munich chief casts doubt over Nicolas Jackson’s transfer from Chelsea
The Senegalese striker has joined the German giants on loan, with a permanent deal appearing likely next season, though honorary president Uli Hoeness has now cast doubt over that
Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over Nicolas Jackson’s permanent transfer from Chelsea after divulging a key clause in the deal between the clubs.
The protracted move for the Senegalese forward, which appeared off after Liam Delap’s injury for the Blues against Fulham, was pushed through on deadline day.
Jackson has joined initially on loan for an eye-watering loan fee of £14.3m (€16.5m).
There is an option to convert the loan into a permanent deal for £56.2m (€64.7m), which appeared likely, given the size of the loan fee.
But Hoeness has squashed expectations that Jackson will remain at the club beyond the 2025/26 season, claiming that the 24-year-old must start 40 times for Vincent Kompany’s side this term to trigger a permanent deal.
"There will definitely not be a permanent contract," Hoeness told Sport 1, hinting that Kompany will not call on Jackson to start enough to activate the terms agreed between the clubs. "That only happens if he plays 40 games from the start. He will never do that."
After Delap’s injury, Chelsea requested Jackson to return, pulling the plug on the original terms of the deal.
But a higher loan fee was eventually negotiated, with Hoeness claiming that the player and his agent helped broker the deal by conceding more money.
He added: “The player and his agent contribute for €3m, so we pay €13.5m loan fee”.
Jackson could face his parent club Chelsea when the clubs meet in game week one of the Champions League league phase on 17 September at the Allianz Arena.
