Enzo Maresca provides Liam Delap update in latest injury blow for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Liam Delap will be out for at least six weeks following his injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham.

The English striker pulled up in the first half clutching his hamstring and now faces a tough setback in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea went on to win the contest 2-0, despite two controversial VAR decisions, but face an uncertain few weeks with little cover behind Joao Pedro.

Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich on loan, while Christopher Nkunku has joined AC Milan, leaving Maresca with Joao Pedro and the option of Cole Palmer, who is currently injured, and Tyrique George playing out of position.

“Delap is expected to be out for six to eight weeks because of this type of injury,” Maresca told TNT Sports.

"Liam injury doesn’t look good,” the Italian added in his post-match press conference. “He was full speed and it’s a hamstring.

“It requires weeks, then in terms of another striker, I’ve just finished the game. Now, after, we’ll see, and take a decision.

open image in gallery Liam Delap receives treatment after picking up an injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Two strikers is enough, but when one is out it’s not. We tried to use a different solution with George."

Maresca also disagreed with Fulham boss Marco Silva, who maintains it was “unbelievable” that the VAR intervened twice.

"I review both actions, from my point of view, the first one, he kicked our player, it’s quite clear,” Maresca added.

open image in gallery Liam Delap of Chelsea leaves the pitch following an injury ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

“And then it’s hand ball. I understand from their point of view, it’s not a foul, but I think it’s quite clear."