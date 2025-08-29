Enzo Maresca insists he will not police Chelsea players’ social media activity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he will not use his personal aversion to social media to insist Alejandro Garnacho tones down his online presence once the winger’s move from Manchester United is confirmed.

The 21-year-old was at the Blues’ Cobham training ground on Friday to undergo a medical and finalise the £40million deal, which will see him become the club’s seventh first-team signing of the transfer window.

A United academy graduate, Garnacho’s relationship with the club soured seemingly irretrievably when he was left out of the starting line-up for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in May after which he cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford in a post-match interview.

Following the final, his brother Robert posted on Instagram that the player had been “thrown under the bus” by manager Ruben Amorim.

Whilst on holiday in June, Garnacho then posted a photograph of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt with “Rashford” on the back, an undisguised endorsement of team-mate Marcus Rashford’s decision to leave United, drawing an angry backlash from fans.

Maresca has long made known his disdain for social media, but said his hands are too full to spend time policing his players’ online activity.

“I’m not going to tell them don’t use (social media),” he said. “They have family around them that can give them advice. I have four kids and I try to give them advice, but if I need to give 25 more players advice it’s too complicated.

“Anyone can do what they want, anyone can say what they want. But at the end it’s a matter of respect.”

Maresca has already faced questions in the early weeks of the season relating to his players’ online behaviour after defender Wesley Fofana removed all reference to Chelsea from his Instagram after he was left on the bench for the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

The 24-year-old’s agent has since said the page was undergoing changes courtesy of someone in his team and the player was not responsible.

Confirmation of Chelsea’s capture of Garnacho, who has been in their sights since January when the player’s agent was spotted at Stamford Bridge during a home win against Wolves, is expected to come at some point over the weekend.

“I didn’t speak with Garnacho yet,” said Maresca. “I know him as a player. But until it is a hundred per cent, I don’t speak with them because I don’t think it’s the correct thing.

“We like wingers that are good one v one, who are quite vertical and aggressive, they can attack and create something.”