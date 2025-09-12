Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Chelsea agree deal to sign Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg in 2026

Chelsea have announced their newest signing just 11 days after the transfer window closed

Will Castle
Friday 12 September 2025 09:22 EDT
Comments
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg in 2026.

Emegha, 22, is the captain of Strasbourg and became notable as one of the brightest young strikers in Europe last term, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances in Ligue 1.

He has opted to stay at Strasbourg for another season and will move to Stamford Bridge next summer, beginning a seven-year contract.

The announcement of his arrival comes at a time of peril for Chelsea’s attacking options, with Enzo Maresca confirming that summer signing Liam Delap will be out for “10 or 12 weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Delap’s injury against Fulham prior to the international break led to the recall of Marc Guiu, who joined Sunderland on loan less than a month prior.

Emegha’s future arrival is a further indication of the close relationship between Chelsea and Strasbourg, with both owned by multi-club group BlueCo.

The clubs conducted business over six players in the summer, with left-back Ben Chilwell’s deadline day move to the French club the most notable transaction.

