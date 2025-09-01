Chelsea set to recall striker from loan deal amid Nicolas Jackson chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are in talks to bring Marc Guiu back from his loan at Sunderland and have contacted Sporting Lisbon about their 20-year-old striker Conrad Harder, the PA news agency understands.

The club are seeking a contingency after Liam Delap limped out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring problem and could be out for up to two months.

The Blues responded by ordering Nicolas Jackson back from Germany, where he had just landed to complete a year-long loan agreed earlier on Saturday, and despite the 24-year-old initially refusing to return, it is understood Bayern have now themselves backed out of the deal.

Chelsea are in talks to end Marc Guiu’s loan at Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, Jackson and his team remained hopeful on Monday that an understanding could still be reached between the clubs.

Sporting’s Harder, who has one cap for Denmark, is reportedly a target for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, PA understands Chelsea enquired on Sunday about a possible move as they seek a way out of their impasse, with Guiu also in talks to return to Stamford Bridge.

At present, summer-signing Joao Pedro is the only fit striker upon whom head coach Enzo Maresca will be able to call after the international break.

Guiu moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2024 and scored six times in 16 appearances last season, all of them coming in the league phase of the Conference League.

He is yet to score in the Premier League and Chelsea had hoped for him to continue his development on Wearside, though his time with Regis Le Bris’ side could be coming to an end after only one league appearance.