Brentford v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The Gunners are looking to keep pressure on Liverpool, who are nine points ahead
Brentford host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight, with the visitors looking to keep the pressure on a Liverpool side who are threatening to run away with the title.
Mikel Arteta’s side struggled for goals in recent matches against Fulham and Everton, though they have returned to form with wins over Crystal Palace and Ipswich as they adjust to life without the injured Bukayo Saka.
Having let an eight-point lead slip themselves during the 2022/23 season, the London club will be fully aware that the title race is far from over, though they can ill afford many more slip-ups as we enter the second half of the campaign.
Their opening business of 2025 sees them take on a side that have enjoyed the comforts of home this season, with Brentford boasting an impressive record at the Gtech Community Stadium and eyeing more success against their cross-town visitors.
Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below:
Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of today's Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal.
The new year begins with a London derby of sorts as the Gunners look to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table, while the Bees look to climb up the table having started 2025 in 12th place.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and team news here.
