It was like he was built in a lab – Declan Rice talks up Myles Lewis-Skelly

Declan Rice said Myles Lewis-Skelly is “so special” it is like he has been built in a laboratory after claiming his Arsenal team-mate is destined to reach the top.

Lewis-Skelly, who hails from Islington in north London, was named player of the match as the Gunners secured a 1-0 victory over Ipswich at the Emirates Stadium to move back into second place in the Premier League table.

The 18-year-old left-back has impressed since being handed his chance by manager Mikel Arteta, and his appearance against the Tractor Boys marked his third consecutive start in the league.

On Friday, he was selected ahead of Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Kieran Tierney – with the left-back quartet all available for the substitutes’ bench.

“He can go to the top,” said Rice of Lewis-Skelly, who, like Bukayo Saka, is a product of the club’s Hale End Academy.

“This kid is just special, very special. For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong, it was like he was built in a lab.

“I said that to him the other day. It’s just ridiculous how good he is, but he has a long way to go. He’s so level-headed, he’s got a great family around him.

“We have a really good crop of youngsters coming through and he can be what he wants to be, he just needs to stay focused and always want more and he can do that.”

Lewis-Skelly’s emergence is a bright light for Arteta amid a season curtailed by a number of injuries.

Following Arsenal’s slender win against Ipswich, which moved them six points behind Liverpool, having played one more match than the Reds, Arteta revealed Saka is unlikely to return until March following surgery on his right hamstring.

The Gunners will next be in action against Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Thomas Frank’s side have dropped only four points at home so far this season, and Rice continued: “It will be a massive game and they are a great team. They have got some really good individual, quality players.

“They have had an amazing run at their stadium so it is going to be tough but it is down to us again to prepare and be ready.”