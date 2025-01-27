Bradford and Walsall working with police over post about Valley Parade fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bradford and Walsall are working with police to identify a social media user over a post which referred to the fire at Valley Parade which claimed the lives of 56 people.

Police were called in over a comment made by a Facebook user after the Bantams’ 3-0 League Two win over the Saddlers at the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday.

A statement on Bradford’s official website said: “Bradford City AFC are aware of social media comments made following Saturday’s game and are working alongside West Yorkshire Police, West Midlands Police and Walsall FC to identify the individual.

“The club would like to remind everyone that we have a zero tolerance policy towards any form of abuse or discrimination, including tragedy chanting, and condemn it in the strongest possible manner.

“There will be an update if relevant in due course.”

Bradford’s stance was mirrored by Walsall, who vowed to do all they could to identify the individual responsible.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We are aware of a comment from an individual that was posted on social media over the weekend following Saturday’s match at Bradford City.

“We are currently working with the authorities to identify the individual involved.

“Comments of such nature are unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Walsall Football Club.

“We pride ourselves in being a family-friendly and inclusive club and appreciate that the vast majority of our supporters behave respectfully.

“Anyone with any information should contact PC Chris McComisky at West Midlands Police by emailing chris.mccomisky@westmidlands.police.uk.”

The fire which claimed the lives of 56 spectators, two of them visiting fans, broke out in one of the wooden stands at Valley Parade on May 11, 1985 during a third division clash with Lincoln, prompting the Popplewell Inquiry into safety at sports grounds in the United Kingdom.