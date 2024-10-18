Bournemouth v Arsenal betting tips

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League table on Saturday if they can take all three points on the road at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Manchester City and current league leaders Liverpool are both in action on Sunday so the Gunners could put the pressure on by moving into first place for a few hours at least.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, only dropping points in the league in draws with Brighton and City, and nearly all the major betting sites make them favourites to claim the title.

Arsenal go into this game having won four on the bounce against Leicester and Southampton in the league, Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six in all competitions. The wins came against Everton and Southampton, but they have been beaten by West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester and currently sit 13th in the table, nine points behind Saturday’s opponents.

Despite only scoring eight goals to Arsenal’s 15 in the league, the Cherries have actually had more shots in the seven games so far, 117 to the Gunners 114 , which is the third highest total in the league.

Just 36 of them have been on target though. The fact they have only scored eight and Arsenal have conceded just six means it could be a tough outing for the Cherries’ forwards in what has tended to be a difficult fixture for the south coast side.

The home side has only managed one win over Arsenal in 17 attempts, that coming in January 2018 when goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Ibe cancelled out Hector Bellerin’s opener.

The Gunners have won 14 of those encounters and are odds-on with football betting sites to take all three points again. Some betting apps make Bournemouth as big as 4/1 to end Arsenal’s unbeaten start.

Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton last time out was their 1,999th top-flight win and another victory on the south coast would see them become only the second side to reach 2,000, after Liverpool, who currently sit on 2,065.

The title hopefuls should hit that landmark number and can do so while keeping Bournemouth at arms’ length.

The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in nine of the last 11 away league matches and a wasteful Cherries frontline can’t be trusted to breach Arsenal’s defence.

Bournemouth v Arsenal tips: Havertz to be involved in the goals

Another milestone could be reached this weekend, alongside 2,000th wins for Arsenal, as Bukayo Saka currently sits on 49 Premier League goals for the Gunners.

If he does play and score, he would become the youngest Arsenal player to score 50 league goals, aged just 23 years and 44 days old. He would also become only the 11th Gunner to reach that number.

However, Saka was last seen limping off in England’s 2-1 defeat to Greece with a hamstring problem and bettors looking for a goalscorer wager on Premier League betting sites may be best looking elsewhere.

Kai Havertz has been involved in 20 goals in his last 21 Premier League appearances, with 13 goals and 7 assists and he has six goals in all competitions so far this season.

His first Arsenal goal, following his £65m move from Chelsea, came at Bournemouth last season, netting in a 4-0 victory, and the German could repeat the trick on Saturday.

