Chelsea FC travel to AFC Bournemouth as they look to climb the Premier League table following a period of mixed form at the start of the season.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have at times shown flashes of brilliance, but in a similar story to last season have been inconsistent.

Manchester City comfortably beat the Blues in the opening match, and since then they put six past Wolves in a 6-2 win, but then were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

That is despite spending big in the summer transfer window and having one of the largest squad roster compared to all other Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth on the other hand are still unbeaten in the season, kicking off their campaign with two draws and a win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea will kick off at 8pm BST at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday September 14.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.45pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Jadon Sancho could make his Chelsea debut after spending some time in Cobham having not been called up by England in the international break.

Cole Palmer however is an injury doubt after withdrawing from international duty, with Malo Gusto and Reece James expected to be ruled out for the clash.

For the Cherries, Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to play against his former club, with Mark Travers likely to step in in his place.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kerkez, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Araujo, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Sinisterra

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Madueke, Jackson

Odds

Bournemouth 49/20

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 11/10

Prediction

Chelsea are likely to show some of the inconsistent form that was evident in their first three matches of the season, but will still have enough to overcome Bournemouth. Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea.