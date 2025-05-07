Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Spurs to win - 13/10 Bet365

Hogh & Solanke over two shots on target combined - 17/10 William Hill

Tottenham are 90 minutes away from reaching the Europa League final after claiming a 3-1 advantage over Bodo/Glimt 3-1 from the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

Brennan Johnson and James Maddison had given the home side a 2-0 lead before Dominic Solanke made it 3-0 from the penalty spot and it was all going so well.

The only negative on the night was a late goal from Ulrik Saltnes, who struck with seven minutes to go to keep the tie alive with the second leg in Norway.

This is the furthest Ange Postecoglou’s side have gone in the competition since 1984, when they won the Uefa Cup with a 4–3 penalty win over Anderlecht, after both legs of the final finished 1-1.

They also won the tournament in its inaugural year, 1972, beating Wolves 3-2 over two legs. Two years later, they reached the final but were beaten 4-2 by Feyenoord.

Their opponents are making just their sixth appearance in the competition, and they’ve already gone further than ever before. Previously, they had only got past the first round once and that was during the 2022/23 season when they reached the group stage but won only one of their six matches.

This season they have surprised many and after beating Porto, Besiktas, Olympiakos and Lazio, this tie is not over yet, especially if the home side can get an early goal

The good news for Spurs, though, is the fact that Bodo have lost on all four occasions they have faced an English opponent in European competition.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Tottenham Betting Preview: Ange’s second-season trophy dream is still alive

Only nine times in the 14-year history of the Europa League has a team overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit but Bodo will be well aware that Spurs were on the wrong side of one.

In the 2020/21 round of 16, they let a 2-0 lead slip against Dinamo Zagreb, crashing out 3-2 on aggregate.

Spurs will also be well aware of that too and will be desperate not to make unwanted history again.

They might have disappointed in the Premier League this season, just like Manchester United, but the fact that they are both through to the last four shows just how strong the league is, and we expect Spurs to be on the flight to Bilbao later this month.

Football betting sites are backing Spurs for the win at 13/10, while Bodo are 15/8, and you can get 16/5 on a draw.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction 1: Spurs to win - 13/10 Bet365

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Tips: Star Strikers Combo Appeals

Kasper Hogh is the joint-leading scorer in this season’s competition with seven goals from his 13 matches. He has had 14 attempts and has netted four in his first four games of the new Norwegian Eliteserien, which got underway at the end of March.

If Kjetil Knutsen’s side are to get back into this one, then Hogh will need to have a good game on Thursday, and betting sites are offering 43/20 on him scoring at any time.

Spurs striker Dominic Solanke has four goals from his 11 games so far, from an average of 1.64 attempts per game.

Hogh averages 1.08 attempts per Europa League game, and William Hill have paired Hogh and Solanke up for an interesting shots on target wager.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction 2: Hogh & Solanke over two shots on target combined - 17/10 William Hill

