Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham LIVE: Spurs brace for Arctic expedition in bid for Europa League final
Tottenham are on the brink of a Europa League final but will need to overcome an Arctic expedition to get there
Tottenham have their sights set on a Europa League final but will need to overcome an Arctic expedition as they visit Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.
Ange Postecoglou’s side made a good start to the tie as they secured an advantage at home last week, but the late concession of a goal, narrowing their lead to 3-1, could yet prove costly.
Bodo/Glimt have beaten FC Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio by at least a two-goal margin in Norway on their run through to the last four, and will be confident of another good result as they welcome Spurs to the harsh conditions of the Aspmyra Stadion.
With the final just a hair’s breadth away for Spurs, triumph in the Europa League could act as Postecoglou’s last chance of salvation in the Tottenham hot seat after an otherwise miserable season.
Follow all the build-up and action from Norway below:
Odds for the clash
Bodo/Glimt to progress 8/1
Tottenham to progress 1/9
Predicted line-ups
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Maatta, Hogh, Blomberg.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Solanke.
What is the Tottenham team news?
James Maddison appears likely to miss the remainder of the season for Tottenham, a major blow with Lucas Bergvall also out.
Heung Min Son is a doubt as he nears a return from injury.
What is the Bodo/Glimt team news?
Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen should all be back in action for Bodo/Glimt after serving suspensions in the first leg.
Meanwhile, Daniel Bassi remains absent.
Is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham’s Europa League semi-final second leg with Bodo/Glimt.
Spurs take a 3-1 advantage to the Arctic but will need to withstand the harsh, unorthodox conditions to book their place in the Europa League final.
The Norwegian club are bidding to be the first from the nation to reach a European final and set up a meeting with either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of tonight’s clash.
