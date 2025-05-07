Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bodo/Glimt fan trades five kilos of fish for ticket to Tottenham semi-final

Bodo/Glimt are hoping to become the first Norwegian club to reach a European final

Shifa Jahan
Wednesday 07 May 2025 04:51 EDT
Comments
Postecoglou hails 'outstanding' Tottenham following Europa League win

A Norwegian bartered five kilos of semi-dried fish for a ticket to Thursday’s semi-final clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur in the Arctic Circle, as the hosts aim to become the first Norwegian club to reach a European final.

Some 50,000 fans were vying for just 480 tickets to the second leg of Bodo/Glimt’s Europa League semi-final.

After missing out, Torbjorn Eide, a production manager at a fish farm in Senja, offered five kilos of boknafisk, a Norwegian delicacy worth nearly 2,500 Norwegian krone (£182), in exchange for a ticket.

"We produce Norway’s best boknafisk, and you probably can’t get it in Bodo city. So I thought maybe someone would want it," Eide told Norway's state-run broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

Oystein Aanes, who had a spare ticket because his brother couldn't make the game, took the bait. "It was just a fun thing," Aanes told NRK.

Inspired by the deal, Nils Erik Oskal decided to try his luck with five kilos of reindeer meat.

Bodo/Glimt begin the second leg 3-1 down in the tie
Bodo/Glimt begin the second leg 3-1 down in the tie (Getty Images)

"Someone took the bait. It didn't take long," he said.

Oskal’s trade could be worth about 1,000 Norwegian krone (£73). "But that doesn't matter, I get to experience something huge," Oskal said.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in