Is Benfica vs Real Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off and how to watch Champions League play-off

Real Madrid will be out for revenge against Benfica as the two sides meet in the Champions League knockout play-offs, three weeks on from Anatoliy Trubin’s staggering goalie goal.

Jose Mourinho’s side delivered the most dramatic moment of the entire league phase in its very last breath when Ukrainian stopper Trubin headed home Benfica’s all important fourth goal in their 4-2 win over Real Madrid, sealing a play-off spot and avoiding European elimination in the process.

The goal sealed the fate of Real, who finished the game at the Estadio da Luz with nine men, as they missed out on the draw needed to avoid being bumped out of the Champions League top-eight by Manchester City.

The two clubs played out a league-phase finale for the ages and will run it back tonight, with LaLiga leaders Real hoping their fine form under Alvaro Arbeloa can propel them past the Portuguese giants.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Benfica vs Real Madrid?

Benfica’s clash with Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 17 February at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Team news

Benfica have recently welcomed Alexander Bah and Richard Rios back to training from long spells out, but this match is expected to come too soon for both. Samuel Soares, Fredrik Aursnes and Joao Veloso are also doubts.

Real Madrid will be without Rodryo and Raul Asencio due to suspensions picked up against Benfica in the league phase’s climax, while Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao remain injured. Kylian Mbappe, however, is fit and available after missing the weekend’s win over Real Sociedad.

Predicted line-ups

Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius.