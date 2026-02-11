European Super League saga ends as Real Madrid and Uefa agree deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial European Super League project has been definitively consigned to history after UEFA and Real Madrid reached a landmark agreement, bringing an end to a nearly five-year dispute that threatened to reshape European football.

Real Madrid, led by president Florentino Perez, was a primary architect of the breakaway competition, which sensationally launched in April 2021.

The initial proposal included the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs, all of whom swiftly withdrew within days following immense fan and government pressure.

Despite widespread condemnation, Real Madrid had remained steadfastly committed to the project, engaging in protracted legal battles against European football’s governing body, UEFA, over its efforts to block the competition’s formation and seeking billions in compensation.

open image in gallery Real Madrid has reached an agreement with Uefa ( AP )

Barcelona announced their withdrawal from the contentious league at the weekend, and now Real Madrid has confirmed it has also agreed to a peace deal.

The agreement is understood to have been largely facilitated by discussions between Mr Perez and Nasser Al Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain and chairman of the European Football Clubs group.

A statement from Real Madrid confirmed: "Following months of discussions held for the benefit of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement in principle for the good of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit and emphasising the long-term sustainability of clubs and improving the fan experience through the use of technology.

“This agreement in principle will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once a final agreement is implemented."

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to finishing the season strongly as they currently trail Barcelona by one point in La Liga.

They also have a Champions League play-off scheduled against Benfica after finishing outside the top eight in the league phase.