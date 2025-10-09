Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
UEFA share Champions League update amid European Super League revival talks

The group behind the European Super League seeks to revive its project

Julien Pretot
Thursday 09 October 2025 12:01 EDT
'Football is not for sale’: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reacts to Super League ruling

UEFA has dismissed suggestions of altering the Champions League, despite confirming informal discussions with A22 Sports Management, the group behind the controversial European Super League revival.

The European football governing body acknowledged that its general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, had met "on a few occasions in public settings" with Anas Laghrari, co-founder of A22 Sports Management.

However, UEFA firmly stated to Reuters on Thursday that "No formal outcomes resulted from these conversations," adding, "We categorically reaffirm that there are no plans to change the format of the UEFA Champions League."

Media reports earlier indicated A22 was in exploratory talks, promoting its "Unify League" concept.

This proposal envisions 96 clubs across four divisions, featuring promotion and relegation, and aims for UEFA's official recognition.

The announcement of the European Super League in 2021 sparked the most widespread fan protests seen in the UK
The announcement of the European Super League in 2021 sparked the most widespread fan protests seen in the UK (Getty Images)

A22 has positioned its plan as a merit-based, fan-centric alternative, promising free match streaming and enhanced opportunities for smaller clubs.

The reports said A22's chief executive Bernd Reichart and co-founder Anas Laghrari had sought to frame the proposal as complementary to domestic leagues rather than a direct rival to UEFA's competitions.

However, football bodies and national leagues have consistently opposed the idea, warning that it could undermine the European football pyramid.

The original Super League project collapsed in 2021 after a backlash from fans, governments and the wider football community.

Twelve major clubs initially signed up to the breakaway competition, which was to guarantee them permanent membership, but nine quickly withdrew.

The concept was later revived by A22 after the European Court of Justice ruled in 2023 that UEFA's restrictions on rival competitions could breach EU competition law.

