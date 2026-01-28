Jose Mourinho’s Benfica stay alive in Champions League with last-gasp goalie goal against Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored an astonishing 98th-minute header as Benfica beat Real Madrid 4-2 on Wednesday to keep themselves in the Champions League and deny their illustrious opponents an automatic spot in the last 16.

In an extraordinary finale, the Portuguese side were heading out despite leading 3-2 with seconds of stoppage time remaining before Trubin came forward for a free kick to score the goal needed to sneak into the playoff round on goal difference.

That sparked wild celebrations from Benfica players, fans and their charismatic coach Jose Mourinho - a former manager of Real Madrid - at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

“We knew that he could do it,” Mourinho said. “We were losing in Porto a couple of weeks ago and in the last minute he went there and the almost scored, so we know that the big guy is capable of this.

“The quality of service is of course the most important thing. You have to put the ball there, but it's an amazing goal for the guy.”

open image in gallery Anatoliy Trubin’s header has kept Benfica alive in the Champions League ( REUTERS )

The Spaniards had hoped to finish in the top eight and go straight into the last 16, but their 15 points from eight games was not enough and they finished the match with nine men as Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were sent off.

Andreas Schjelderup scored two goals for Benfica and Vangelis Pavlidis netted from the penalty spot, while Kylian Mbappe netted twice for Real in a hugely entertaining, end-to-end contest.

Benfica advance at the expense of Marseille, who lost 3-0 at Club Brugge. The giant screen in the stadium in Belgium congratulated both teams for advancing to the next stage, but that proved premature as Trubin turned the tables.

Both Benfica and Real needed a goal for different reasons going into the final minutes, and it is a vindication of the competition's format that a single goal could have such a dramatic effect on the table.

Benfica were denied two strong early penalty shouts and Real took the lead on 30 minutes against the run of play when Asencio’s cross to the back post was headed in by Mbappe.

The home side drew level six minutes later when Asencio’s slip in the wet conditions allowed Pavlidis to provide a perfect cross for Schjelderup to head into the net.

Benfica were awarded a penalty in first half added time when Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have hauled Nicolas Otamendi to the floor, and Pavlidis buried his spot-kick.

Schjelderup scored his second of the game from Pavlidis’ perfect pass to make it 3-1, before Mbappe swept home his second too, his 36th goal of the season in all competitions.

Benfica were still outside the top 24 when they were awarded a free kick with virtually the final play, and Fredrik Aursnes' delivery was headed in by Trubin to complete a night of high drama in Lisbon.

Reuters