Belarus vs Scotland live: Steve Clarke’s side hoping for their first win in World Cup qualifying
Can Scotland notch their first win of World Cup qualifying?
Scotland’s bid to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998 continues as they take on Belarus tonight.
Steve Clarke’s side began their campaign in encouraging fashion on Friday, putting in a sturdy defensive display to grit out a goalless draw against Denmark.
They now travel to Hungary for their second qualifying outing, hoping to seal their first win of the campaign.
Belarus will meanwhile look to put up more of a fight than they managed in their opening qualifier, succumbing to a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Greece.
Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates in our live blog:
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s World Cup qualifying match between Belarus and Scotland.
Scotland got their campaign off to an encouraging start against Denmark, while Belarus will be coming into this one full of wounded pride after a drubbing by Greece.
We’ll have all the build-up and live updates right here.
