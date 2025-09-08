Is Belarus vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland will look to build on a hard-earned point in Copenhagen by registering their first win of World Cup qualifying when they take on Belarus tonight.

Steve Clarke’s side began their campaign in encouraging fashion on Friday, putting in a sturdy defensive display to grit out a goalless draw against Denmark.

They now travel to Hungary for their second qualifying outing as they bid to reach their first World Cup finals since 1998.

Belarus could prove the punching bag of Group C, having been thrashed 5-1 by Greece in their opening game last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Belarus vs Scotland?

Scotland’s World Cup qualifying clash with Belarus kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 8 September at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

Belarus could bring German Barkovskiy into the starting XI after providing the only ray of sunshine in a dismal outing against Greece, coming off the bench to score a consolation. It could be one of numerous changes by Carlos Alos as he looks to find a team that can cause some trouble.

Clarke, meanwhile, confirmed that “everyone is fit and ready to go” after their efforts in Copenhagen, but hinted that there could be a couple of changes to the starting XI. New Bournemouth winger Ben Gannon Doak and Napoli midfielder could push for a starting berth, while the likes of Che Adams and Scott McTominay will be expected to keep their places.

Predicted line-ups

Belarus XI: Pavlyuchenko; Pigas, Martynovich, Zabelin, Pechenin; Yablonskiy, Korzun; Gromyko, Ebong, Kovalev; Barkovskiy.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay; Gannon Doak, McGinn, Christie; Adams.

Odds

Belarus win 8/1

Draw 16/5

Scotland win 11/20

