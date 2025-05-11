Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Barca look to take huge step towards La Liga title in El Clasico
Barcelona will hope to bounce back from defeat in their Champions League semi-final classic against Inter Milan
Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster Clasico as the Catalan club look to take a huge step towards securing the La Liga title.
Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid and victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s gut-wrenching Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro. With only three La Liga matches remaining after Sunday’s clash, the visitors will know that victory may be a must to have any chance of retaining the title and avoiding a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
Real Madrid have already been beaten three times this season by their fierce foes: Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous league Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s men 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup before fighting back from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.
Follow all of the latest
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of El Clasico, as Barcelona look to bounce back from Tuesday’s heartbreaking Champions League exit and seal the La Liga title at the expense of their fiercest rivals.
Follow all the build-up and action right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments