Sevilla players forced to sleep at training ground after ‘extreme violence’ from fans
The club have condemned the behaviour of supporters after a 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo
Sevilla have condemned fan behaviour after their players were forced to sleep at the club's training ground following "extreme violence" in reaction to their 3-2 defeat by Celta Vigo.
The seven-time Europa League champions have endured another difficult season and sit 16th in La Liga, just four points above the relegation zone.
Footage on social media showed fans with pyrotechnics outside the training ground and the main gate being damaged.
The club said they "will pursue the public naming of employees and the dissemination of private data on social media and in the media, acts that constitute criminal offences".
A club statement read: "Sevilla understand the team's sporting situation, which is not what any Sevilla fan wants, may lead to protests, but under no circumstances will they be tolerated if they are accompanied by aggression, threats or acts of vandalism.
"Sevilla requests that the security forces and corps are as diligent as possible in order to get to the final perpetrators of these despicable acts, perpetrated by a gang of organised radicals who acted with extreme violence."
The club next face fellow struggles Las Palmas on Tuesday before finishing their league season with fixtures against Real Madrid and Villarreal.
PA
