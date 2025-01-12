Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico result as rampant Barca run riot to secure Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Hansi Flick’s side were in a ruthless mood as they claimed victory in an entertaining affair
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A rampant, ruthless Barcelona produced a scintillating attacking performance to sweep aside Real Madrid 5-2 and secure the Spanish Super Cup.
The two rivals had set up an El Clasico with silverware on the line and it proved a captivating affair, with two dynamic forward lines showcasing their ability. Rocked early by a delightful Kylian Mbappe goal against the run of play, the Catalan club nonetheless ripped Real to ribbons in the first half with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to the fore as Pedri and Gavi pulled the strings.
Four first-half goals were followed by a fifth from the Barcelona captain just after the interval, putting them out of sight despite Wojciech Szczesny’s sending off. The goalkeeper saw red for a challenge on Mbappe after the Frenchman had surged away from the defence, and though Rodrygo converted the resulting free kick past replacement Inaki Pena, the defending champions had been left with too much to do on the same day that they lost top spot in La Liga to cross-city rivals Atletico.
Re-live all of the action from the final in our live blog below:
FULL TIME: Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona
That is that - Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup! Dented early by Kylian Mbappe’s goal, it was smooth cruising thereafter for Hansi Flick’s men as they moved up through the gears to accelerate out of sight with some wonderful football. That’s nine goals they’ve scored against Real Madrid in two meetings this season.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 90 + 6 minutes
Into the embers of this full flame contest. Robert Lewandowski fancies one last spark, though miscontrols in the Real Madrid box to end the opportunity.
At the other end, Kylian Mbappe is denied superbly by Inaki Pena.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 90 + 4 minutes
Ronald Araujo takes a late clattering, sliding across after a central defender’s touch from Antonio Rudiger denies the German the opportunity to shoot. Rudiger hits Araujo with a thud. Nothing serious, thankfully, and Araujo will be able to continue after regaining his wind.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 90 + 2 minutes
Some nice interplay from Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe turns and backheels quite deliciously for Jude Bellingham. Bellingham can’t sort his feet out to beat Inaki Pena.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 90 minutes
A few moments of ill temper as we near the conclusion, a couple of flicked legs from Real Madrid players prompting a furious reaction from the Barcelona bench and Raphinha in particular.
Eight more minutes to be played.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 88 minutes
A late booking for Ronald Araujo after blocking the path of Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman look to maraud into the box. Araujo had been beaten all ends up and snared Mbappe like a tango partner - fair cop.
Rodrygo aims the free kick from a tight angle for the far corner, putting too much loft on it. Goal kick.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 84 minutes
Luka Modric picks out a vintage diagonal pass from inside his own half. Raul Asencio gets to it but can’t beat a blocking Dani Olmo.
Jude Bellingham balloons a volley from the corner over the crossbar.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 82 minutes
The trademark raised eyebrow from Carlo Ancelotti as one of his charges plays a low, straight ball that seems almost perfectly placed for Pena in the Barcelona goal.
Raphinha’s day is done, off for Ferran Torres and having some physio work done. Stretch those fingers - it won’t be long before they are wrapped around a trophy.
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona, 80 minutes
A cross from Fran Garcia is headed by Antonio Rudiger and away off a Barcelona body for a corner. Inaki Pena comes for it and claims in comfort.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments