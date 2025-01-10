Wives of players say they were harassed after Super Cup game in Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wives of two Mallorca players say they were harassed by local fans after a Spanish Super Cup game played in Saudi Arabia that ended in a victory for Real Madrid.

Cristina Palavra, wife of Mallorca midfielder Dani Rodríguez, told a Spanish television reporter that she and the spouse of goalkeeper Dominik Greif were targeted by a group of men upon leaving the King Adbullah Sports City stadium on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s record on women’s rights will be front and centre of scrutiny by many countries in the buildup to the 2034 World Cup that FIFA awarded the country last month.

“The exit was a bit complicated. We left with our kids and we had no security. The truth is that some men from this country started taking photos of us from close up and were harassing us," Palavra told Esports IB3. "The same thing happened to Natali, the wife of Dominik Greif. I was with my daughter, who was asleep. We felt uncomfortable. We didn’t have anyone to protect us. The exit was very bad.”

Natalia Kaluzova, Greif’s wife, told Spanish sports daily Marca in English that the men “made videos of us and pushed us and they groped us, shoved phones in our face and filmed us.”

Club officials for Mallorca said that some 250 people were harassed as they exited the venue.

open image in gallery The King Abdullah sports city stadium stands in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Other Mallorca fans and Spanish media who made the trip to Jeddah related the same details as Palavra and Kaluzova. Marca reproduced a video shot by a mobile phone which appeared to show several men wearing Real Madrid jerseys taking videos and laughing as the group of Mallorca fans walked past to board chartered buses.

Quique Darder, father of Mallorca midfielder Sergi Darder, compared the insults and harassment of the women in their group to a “siege” that lasted 15 to 20 minutes before the buses arrived.

Mallorca club official Alfonso Díaz told Esport IB3 that there “was groping” of women, which he called "completely unacceptable.” He added that the club immediately informed the Spanish soccer federation and that he was confident that the organizers would take whatever means needed to ensure “it doesn’t happen again.”

The Spanish soccer federation said that its own security personnel “acted as soon as they had knowledge of the incident.”

The incident reopens the debate about the decision by the federation under former president Luis Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in 2020 in exchange for $40 million a year. At that time, Rubiales responded to criticism by women’s and human rights groups who cited the regime's poor treatment of women and minorities by arguing that it would help local women, some of whom do attend the matches.

“Spanish soccer has to evaluate what direction we want to take and where we should go, but that is for the federation to decide,” Mallorca club official Díaz said.