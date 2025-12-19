Four footballers in Australia banned after spot-fixing betting scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football Australia has imposed significant bans on four players, including a seven-year suspension for Riku Danzaki, following investigations into spot-fixing and betting offences in the A-League.

Japanese footballer Danzaki, formerly of Western United, received his seven-year ban, backdated to June 1, alongside amateur player Yuta Hirayama. The pair were convicted and fined in August for a yellow card betting scheme, where Hirayama placed bets on Danzaki intentionally receiving cautions.

Meanwhile, ex-Macarthur FC players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus have been banned for a minimum of four years each. Their suspensions stem from admitting to accepting $10,000 payments from former club captain Ulises Davila.

The payments were made to deliberately incur yellow cards during a December 2023 match.

Both Lewis and Baccus pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event, receiving two-year conditional release orders and avoiding convictions. They were also ordered to repay the illicit earnings.

open image in gallery Clayton Lewis has been banned for a minimum of four years ( Getty )

Ulises Davila, who facilitated these payments, pleaded guilty in October to similar charges and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Football Australia confirmed on Friday that all four players have accepted their respective penalties and will not be appealing the decisions.

Australia is not the only country dealing with a betting scandal in football right now.

A probe into alleged betting in Turkish football is also ongoing. The investigation initially found in October that 371 of 571 active referees in Turkey’s professional leagues had betting accounts.

The following month, 17 referees were arrested, while over 1,000 players were suspended by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), including Galatasaray duo Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that top-flight players were being held in jail pending trial as part of the betting investigation.

State-run Anadolu news agency reported that among those formally arrested were Baltaci, Fenerbahce player Mert Hakan Yandas, and Murat Sancak, the former president of Adana Demirspor.