Aston Villa vs Bologna betting tips

Villa to win and both teams to score – 5/2 bet365

Villa to win 2-1 – 15/2 BetGoodwin

Aston Villa vs Bologna betting preview

Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa side host Bologna at Villa Park on Tuesday night in the third round of fixtures in the Champions League league phase (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Villa sit fourth in the Premier League after a comeback win over Fulham at the weekend, while they lie in sixth in the 36-team Champions League table as one of only seven teams with a 100 per cent record in the competition so far this season.

This record was preserved with a famous 1-0 win over Bayern Munich earlier this month, with Villa repeating the heroic result of their 1982 European Cup win as a Jhon Duran stunner secured three points at a raucous Villa Park.

And they host a Bologna side who lie 20 places below them in the competition’s new league table, with the Italian club having earned just one point so far in a 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side sit 13th in Serie A after a poor start to the season, and they have drawn four of their last five matches – they’re priced at 17/4 on betting sites to get the win in the Midlands, with Villa heavily fancied at 4/7.

Aston Villa vs Bologna betting tips: Bologna to keep Villans honest

Villa have kept two clean sheets in their opening two games on their return to Europe’s premier competition, with two stern defensive performances undoubtedly helping them to their 100 per cent record so far.

However, despite a run of positive results in recent weeks, Emery’s side certainly concede more often than the Spaniard would like, having shipped two goals to Ipswich, one to Wolves and one to Fulham in recent fixtures. Overall, Villa have just one clean sheet in the league this season – the 0-0 draw with Manchester United just over a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Bologna are yet to score in the Champions League this season, though they have been somewhat unlucky so far after registering 17 attempts in their opener against Shakhtar. In addition, the Rossoblu put in a solid attacking performance in their 2-0 loss at Anfield, and were unlucky not to come away with a goal.

It may begin to click in attack for the Italians when they visit Villa Park, though the home side’s firepower will likely be far too much for a team that are struggling domestically. With a Villa win so short on most betting apps, a wager on the home side to win and both teams to score could provide good value.

Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction 1: Villa to win and both teams to score - 5/2 bet365

Aston Villa vs Bologna tips: Villa to earn a narrow win

With the above bet in mind, backing a 2-1, or perhaps 3-1 win, could offer the most sensible scoreline wager.

Villa’s lack of clean sheets in the league is at odds with their two-in-two in the Champions League, but Bologna proved they have enough to cause the home side problems during their performance at Anfield last time out.

The Italian side have conceded six times in their last five matches, while Villa have scored eight times in their last five.

However, Champions League nights are rarely as black-and-white as they may seem on paper. A happy home crowd will help the Villans, but there’s still the potential for a tense European encounter featuring two sides with little recent continental experience.

Expect it to be a tighter game than recent results might suggest with some football betting sites offering 15/2 on a 2-1 Villa win, including BetGoodwin.

Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction 2: Villa to win 2-1 – 15/2 BetGoodwin

Aston Villa vs Bologna betting offer

We like Villa’s chances of victory on Tuesday night against Bologna and Betano are offering punters the chance to back the Villans at enhanced odds of 40/1.

Betano’s latest sign-up offer includes a massive price boost on Emery’s side. Just open an account with Betano, opt in to the promotion and then bet a maximum of £1 on Villa to win in the Aston Villa vs Bologna match market.

If the Midlanders come out on top, bettors will be paid out in cash at the usual match odds, with the extra funds awarded as free bets.

For example, a £1 bet on Villa to win at 1/1 would return £2 with £39 in free bets.

Responsible gambling

If you are planning to have a bet on Aston Villa vs Bologna, please gamble responsibly.

When using gambling sites, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Betting on sports or using casino sites can also be addictive – please take steps to remain in control of your budget from the moment you sign up for a site.

Make sure to use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

If you ever feel like you need help or more information on gambling addiction, there are several charities and healthcare providers you can speak to about gambling-related issues. The providers below offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.