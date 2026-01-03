Ollie Watkins scores again as Aston Villa add to Nottingham Forest’s woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Watkins celebrated his 250th appearance for Aston Villa with a goal in a 3-1 win against a wretched Nottingham Forest who are slipping into deep relegation trouble.

Watkins continued his impressive form with his fourth strike in three over the festive period to spearhead an 11th straight home win for Villa.

John McGinn then struck twice after the break, including one from 35 yards, as Unai Emery’s men recorded their best streak at Villa Park since 1990.

It got them back to winning ways after their midweek humbling at Arsenal, moving into second ahead of the rest of the weekend’s Premier League action, but more importantly opened up a 12-point gap over fifth-placed Chelsea as they tightened their grip on Champions League qualification.

Forest briefly got back into the game through Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal but they were poor in slipping to a fourth successive defeat – their worst run in the Premier League since late 2023 amid a run of form which saw Steve Cooper sacked.

It might be too soon for Sean Dyche to be linked with suffering a similar fate, but the clouds are gathering and Tuesday’s visit to fellow strugglers West Ham, managed by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, now takes on extra significance.

Watkins should have been celebrating his landmark appearance with less than two minutes on the clock.

Morgan Rogers tackled Neco Williams in the penalty area and the ball ran through to Watkins but his shot from six yards out was saved by the outstretched leg of John Victor.

Villa could have done with that going in as Forest packed the defence and the hosts, for all their possession and territory, could not break them down.

Forest began to pose a threat on the break and tested Emiliano Martinez on the half-hour.

Nico Dominguez beat Boubacar Kamara and Victor Lindelof in the challenge and teed up Omari Hutchinson on the edge of the area, but the Argentina goalkeeper was equal to the shot.

Villa remained on top but needed something special for them to make the breakthrough in first-half injury time.

They won the ball back and Rogers fed Watkins, who turned and from 20 yards out sent his effort through the hand of John and into the top corner.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the advantage ( Cody Froggatt/PA Wire )

That proved pivotal and the hosts doubled the lead three minutes after the restart.

Kamara played the ball out wide to Matty Cash and he picked out McGinn, who powered home from 12 yards.

Forest appeared dead and buried, but got themselves back in it just after the hour-mark with a goal from nowhere.

No one tracked Gibbs-White as he ran the channel and Ola Aina picked him out, with the England international racing in on goal and producing a nonchalant lofted finish over Martinez.

But Forest shot themselves in the foot as McGinn killed the game in the 73rd minute.

Goalkeeper John came haring out to Youri Tielemans’ through-ball and got nowhere near it, with McGinn’s first touch leaving him stranded and allowing the Scotland captain to curl into an empty net from 35 yards.

A red-faced John injured himself in the process as Forest’s season took another turn for the worse.

PA