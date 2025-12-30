Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is the “most influential player in the Premier League” after the Brazilian scored the opener in the Gunners’ 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

Gabriel returned to the Arsenal squad for the win over Brighton after missing six league matches with a hamstring injury, and he was included in the starting XI for the first time since 8 November as the Gunners welcomed Villa in a match that was billed as a clash between title rivals.

And the 28-year-old made his mark soon after half-time, opening the scoring as his pressure on Emi Martinez paid off, with the Argentine goalkeeper fumbling the ball to allow him to bundle in.

The goal highlighted Gabriel’s threat from set-pieces – with the Brazilian having now scored twice in the league this season and assisted twice too – and provided the platform for the Gunners’ subsequent domination of the match.

And while a late Ollie Watkins goal meant Arsenal were denied a clean sheet, Sky Sports pundit Carragher was quick to highlight the impact of the return of the Brazilian, who already had seven league clean sheets in 11 matches before kick-off.

open image in gallery A goal early into the second half set the stage for the Gunners’ subsequent demolition of Villa ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

“Gabriel being back is huge. Before I’ve said that he’s the most influential player in the Premier League, and we’ve seen it again tonight,” explained Carragher.

"It felt like more than three points, psychologically. The feeling around the training ground tomorrow will be completely different. It was fantastic for everybody in that stadium tonight,” added the former England international.

The result puts Arsenal six points ahead of Villa in the league, with the Gunners also five points ahead of Manchester City, who now have a game in hand.

And Mikel Arteta was quick to echo Carragher’s sentiments, explaining that his side saw the importance of having Gabriel back this evening.

"We saw it today,” said Arteta. “He came back after six weeks out, which should’ve probably been eight weeks out but he came back earlier. He composed himself against probably one of the best strikers in the league [Watkins], who is very hard to mark. I thought he was tremendous.”

The Brazilian was awarded the man of the match award for his key role in the win and was eventually substituted, though it is not thought to be down to injury.

The Gunners’ next match comes on Saturday, 3 January against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.