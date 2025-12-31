Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unai Emery defends not shaking Mikel Arteta’s hand post match

Mikel Arteta ‘so happy’ after Arsenal end Aston Villa’s winning run
  • Arsenal secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.
  • Goals for Arsenal were scored by Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, with Ollie Watkins netting a late consolation for Villa.
  • The defeat ended Aston Villa's impressive 11-match winning streak, leaving them six points off the championship pace.
  • Post-match, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery defended his decision not to shake Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's hand, citing his routine and the cold weather.
  • Mikel Arteta downplayed the incident, stating it was "part of the game" and "not unusual at all".
