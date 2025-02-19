Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of huge clash in title race
Arne Slot’s team can extend their lead at the top to 10 points with victory at Villa Park
Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for a midweek Premier League clash knowing that a week would extend their lead in the title race to 10 points.
Arne Slot’s side enter a crucial week with a seven-point lead over Arsenal in second place, but with tricky fixtures to come away at Manchester City on Sunday and at home to Newcastle United next week. However, the Reds - who held out for a nervy 2-1 win over a resolute Wolves side on Sunday - will know that coming through a testing period unscathed would be a huge step towards the title in Slot’s first season in charge.
Unai Emery’s men, meanwhile, are chasing the European spots. Villa are already through the last-16 of the Champions League this season and will want to guarantee another campaign next year. They are ninth in the Premier League and can leap up to seventh with a win at Villa Park.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?
The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 February at Villa Park.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
Good afternoon
It’s a big evening in the Premier League title race as Aston Villa host Liverpool, with the visitors looking to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
With no other sides in action in midweek, the Reds could take a 10-point lead into the weekend with just 12 games left to play, having squeezed past Wolves in their last outing.
And they face a Villa side who have been on a mixed run of form in recent weeks, with the weekend’s draw against 10-man Ipswich meaning that the Villains are back in eighth, six points behind the Champions League places.
