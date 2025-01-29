Aston Villa vs Celtic LIVE: Team news and line-ups as British clubs battle for Champions League last-16 place
The two clubs are still in with a shot of securing a top eight finish and avoiding the two-legged play-off round
Aston Villa and Celtic meet in a crunch Champions League fixture with a top-eight finish potentially on the line on what promises to be a dramatic night of European football.
Unai Emery’s side start a busy night just outside of the placings that would secure direct progression to the last-16. Guaranteed at least a play-off place, the hosts can go for broke in search of a victory that may be enough to earn a spot - though they are reliant on those above them slipping up. Celtic are only one point behind their final matchday opponents as they travel south, so could conceivably finish in the top eight, though will require a win and several other results to go their way.
A night of thrills and spills is surely in store as a controversial new format delivers the sort of entertaining, unpredictable finale that was promised.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic
The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at Villa Park.
In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
Aston Villa take on Celtic at Villa Park in the final round of fixtures in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with an automatic qualification place potentially on the line.
Unai Emery’s side sit in ninth at the start of the day and just one point behind Bayer Leverkusen, who occupy the final automatic qualification spot.
A win for the hosts could easily take them into the top eight, though their progress will depend on other results.
Brendan Rodgers’s visitors have a near-unassailable lead in the Scottish Premiership, but they find themselves in 18th in the European table.
Aston Villa vs Celtic LIVE
It’s judgement day for the Champions League teams with a hectic night of league phase action in store. Eight spots in the last-16 are up for grabs, with the rest left to squabble over play-off places or risk missing out on the knockout rounds. Aston Villa and Celtic are both, in theory at least, eyeing top eight finishes - kick off is at 8pm GMT.
