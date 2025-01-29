Aston Villa reject Arsenal bid for striker Ollie Watkins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Arsenal for striker Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners have stepped up their search for a frontman in the January transfer window by turning their attention to England international Watkins, with the offer reported to be £60million.

The PA news agency understands Villa have turned it down and are unhappy at the timing, with the news emerging hours before a crunch Champions League clash with Celtic at Villa Park.

They also appear set in their stance that Watkins is not for sale.

Watkins has been a key man in Villa’s rise to the top table of English football under Unai Emery.

His 28 goals in all competitions last season helped fire Villa to Champions League football for the first time while also making the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

He then scored the goal which sent England to the Euro 2024 final, with a memorable last-minute winner against the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old has proved to be one of the top forwards in the Premier League and his assist in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham saw him go to 100 goal contributions in 169 games.

Watkins signed a new five-year contract in 2023 so Villa are under no pressure to sell.

Villa are also reported to be fielding interest in fellow striker Jhon Duran, with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr said to be in talks over a possible move before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Meanwhile Villa midfielder Emi Buendia has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the rest of the season after signing a contract extension at Villa Park.

The 28-year-old has not started a match in the Premier League for Unai Emery’s side this season but has appeared 12 times from the bench.

Striker Louie Barry, who was recalled from a successful loan spell at Stockport in Sky Bet League One earlier this month, has joined Championship side Hull until the end of the season while also signing a new Villa deal.

Tottenham’s 18-year-old winger Yang Min-hyeok, who has yet to make his debut since joining Spurs at the start of the month, will play for Championship club QPR on loan until the end of the season.