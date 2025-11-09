Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash

Flo Clifford
Sunday 09 November 2025 09:26 EST
Comments
Aston Villa host Bournemouth today
Aston Villa host Bournemouth today (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Aston Villa host high-flying Bournemouth this afternoon, knowing that a victory would pull them level with the Cherries on 19 points.

Both sides saw their recent undefeated Premier League runs end last weekend, with Villa losing 2-0 to a much-improved Liverpool side before getting back to winning ways in Europe midweek.

Unai Emery’s men swept past Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League amid a politically charged atmosphere at Villa Park, and will be hoping that result has set them up to get back on track domestically too.

Meanwhile Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth fell 3-1 to Manchester City last time out in their first defeat since their opening-day loss to Liverpool.

Emery has picked Emi Buendia to replace Evann Guessand in the only change since the defeat to Liverpool last time out. Adam Smith, Velijko Milosavljevic and Justin Kluivert come into the Bournemouth line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth?

Aston Villa take on Bournemouth at Villa Park at 2pm on Sunday 9 November.

How can I watch it?

As a result of Sky broadcasting more games this year, including every Sunday 2pm kickoff, viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Cricket, as well as streaming service Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Barkley, Tielemans, Malen, Sancho, Maatsen, Bogarde, Guessand.

AFC Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Junior Kroupi.

