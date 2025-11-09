Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace v Brighton live: Latest score as rivals clash in Premier League

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 09 November 2025 09:29 EST
Comments
Brighton go forwards looking to break the deadlock against Palace
Brighton go forwards looking to break the deadlock against Palace (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League.

Palace are without captain Marc Guehi, who is out injured, so Jaydee Canvot comes into the starting XI. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are the two other changes by Oliver Glasner as he tries to win this fierce derby match against rivals Brighton.

Fabian Herzeler meanwhile keeps the same XI for the first time in his reign after thrashing Leeds last time out.

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

A few groans from the crowd as Lerma sloppily kicks the ball out of play. Palace are having a tough time keeping possession.

9 November 2025 14:28

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The game has certainly quietened down after the first 10 minutes. Neither side has managed to threaten their opposition goalkeeper since the chaos early on.

9 November 2025 14:25

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have had 62% possession in the opening 20 minutes. Palace are allowing Brighton time further back, dropping into a 5-4-1 without the ball.

9 November 2025 14:22

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Both sides have started the game well and look dangerous in attacking phases. Brighton’s best moments look to be coming from sustained possession, whereas, Palace have looked a constant threat on the break.

9 November 2025 14:20

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sarr drives through the middle of the park before going down under pressure from Wieffer. The Brighton players are in disbelief that the free-kick has been given.

9 November 2025 14:16

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kadioglu does brilliantly to charge down the left side past Munoz. His cross is cleared for a corner.

9 November 2025 14:15

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Hurzeler finds himself in the book early on, it is not clear what happened, however.

9 November 2025 14:13

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

It has been a frantic opening 10 here at Selhurst Park. Both sides could have a couple of goals each. Incredible!

9 November 2025 14:12

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

SARR GOES CLOSE! Palace go direct and Munoz finds space out wide. He plays across to Mateta, who’s deft touch tees up Sarr. The Senegalese’s effort is pushed wide by Verbruggen.

9 November 2025 14:11

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

HUGE CHANCE FOR GOMEZ! After a great touch in the box, he powers a half-volley goal bound. Henderson does well to push out of danger!

9 November 2025 14:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in