Crystal Palace v Brighton live: Latest score as rivals clash in Premier League
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League.
Palace are without captain Marc Guehi, who is out injured, so Jaydee Canvot comes into the starting XI. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are the two other changes by Oliver Glasner as he tries to win this fierce derby match against rivals Brighton.
Fabian Herzeler meanwhile keeps the same XI for the first time in his reign after thrashing Leeds last time out.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
A few groans from the crowd as Lerma sloppily kicks the ball out of play. Palace are having a tough time keeping possession.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The game has certainly quietened down after the first 10 minutes. Neither side has managed to threaten their opposition goalkeeper since the chaos early on.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton have had 62% possession in the opening 20 minutes. Palace are allowing Brighton time further back, dropping into a 5-4-1 without the ball.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Both sides have started the game well and look dangerous in attacking phases. Brighton’s best moments look to be coming from sustained possession, whereas, Palace have looked a constant threat on the break.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sarr drives through the middle of the park before going down under pressure from Wieffer. The Brighton players are in disbelief that the free-kick has been given.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Kadioglu does brilliantly to charge down the left side past Munoz. His cross is cleared for a corner.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Hurzeler finds himself in the book early on, it is not clear what happened, however.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
It has been a frantic opening 10 here at Selhurst Park. Both sides could have a couple of goals each. Incredible!
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
SARR GOES CLOSE! Palace go direct and Munoz finds space out wide. He plays across to Mateta, who’s deft touch tees up Sarr. The Senegalese’s effort is pushed wide by Verbruggen.
Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
HUGE CHANCE FOR GOMEZ! After a great touch in the box, he powers a half-volley goal bound. Henderson does well to push out of danger!
