( REUTERS )

Arsenal secured a fine win against Aston Villa away from home after an instant impact from substitute Leandro Trossard who broke the deadlock before getting involved in the build-up to Thomas Partey’s goal.

The teams played out a frustrating first half at Villa Park that was beset with stoppages and breaks of play that favoured the home side and stopped Mikel Arteta’s men finding any rhythm. The Gunners dominated the early stages and Bukayo Saka was denied by Emi Martinez touching his shot wide of the far post.

Villa created two huge opportunities and both came to Ollie Watkins. The first saw him turn the ball wide after Morgan Rogers picks him out in the box and the second saw the striker’s headed effort palmed away by a scrambling David Raya in what could have been the moment of the game.

Trossard was then brought on and arrived at the right time to turn a loose ball home from inside the box. He then drove Arsenal up the pitch and found Saka at the far post. Saka rolled a pass back to Partey whose shot from range beat Martinez to give the Gunners a cushion.

Arsenal take the points and continue their winning runs.

