Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Leandro Trossard inspires Gunners to win
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Trossard came off the bench to score before Thomas Partey added a second
Arsenal secured a fine win against Aston Villa away from home after an instant impact from substitute Leandro Trossard who broke the deadlock before getting involved in the build-up to Thomas Partey’s goal.
The teams played out a frustrating first half at Villa Park that was beset with stoppages and breaks of play that favoured the home side and stopped Mikel Arteta’s men finding any rhythm. The Gunners dominated the early stages and Bukayo Saka was denied by Emi Martinez touching his shot wide of the far post.
Villa created two huge opportunities and both came to Ollie Watkins. The first saw him turn the ball wide after Morgan Rogers picks him out in the box and the second saw the striker’s headed effort palmed away by a scrambling David Raya in what could have been the moment of the game.
Trossard was then brought on and arrived at the right time to turn a loose ball home from inside the box. He then drove Arsenal up the pitch and found Saka at the far post. Saka rolled a pass back to Partey whose shot from range beat Martinez to give the Gunners a cushion.
Arsenal take the points and continue their winning runs.
Relive the action from today’s Premier League encounter below:
Arsenal pass Aston Villa test and prove why they’re Manchester City’s main title rivals
Two games are no barometer of a team’s title chances but the early psychological signs are on point for Arsenal as they ended their Aston Villa hoodoo with a result the Gunners of a few years ago could not have hoped to claim.
Under a manager desperate to get one over the only club he hasn’t excelled at, Villa had the chances to make it three consecutive victories over the Gunners, to once again do damage to a title challenge when one defeat can be the difference between a first league title in 20 years and further frustration.
Arsenal pass Villa test and prove why they’re Man City’s main title rivals
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: The substitute made an immediate impact off the bench before Thomas Partey added a second goal for the visitors
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
And Thomas Partey’s goal which sealed the victory for Arsenal:
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Here is Leandro Trossard’s first touch, and Arsenal’s opening goal:
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Two games into the season and Arsenal have scored four goals, conceding none.
It’s the defence that will win them the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta determined to keep as many clean sheets as possible.
So far so good for the Gunners.
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya speaking to Sky Sports: “Everyone is a hero because we work together. It’s not just me saving the ball. It was a crucial moment in the game where it was 0-0 and they had chances and I was there to save Ollie’s [Watkins] header.
“I think of what I remember, it’s a shot from outside the box. I’m on the floor so I try to get up and I can’t reach it. I just see Ollie going in there so I react as quickly as possible I put my hand there and there’s no one there to get the ball.
“It’s just a repetition of things. You do drills and have to save one ball and get up to save another. This time it paid off. This is a reaction one, I don’t think it’s my best save.
“I try to help the team as much as possible to win games.”
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal are up to third in the Premier League, level on points with Brighton and Manchester City. The champions are currently top due to goal difference after hammering Ipswich 4-1 earlier today.
FT Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal lost both of their Premier League meetings with Aston Villa last season.
They are already three points better off this time around as Mikel Arteta and his team head over to applaud the jubilant away fans.
Full-time! Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
90+4 mins: No goals for Aston Villa and a tough loss. Arsenal’s two goals were moments of quality from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.
Aston Villa had their moments but Ollie Watkins twice missed brilliant chances in front of goal and the result swung the way of Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta will be pleased. His team didn’t reach their peak today but have come away from Villa Park with a fine victory and three points.
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at Villa Park.
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
83 mins: Time is running out for Aston Villa to get themselves back into this game. Arsenal look more alive, more alert and more dangerous.
The fisr goal unlocked Bukayo Saka and he’s now becoming a nuisance for the hosts.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments