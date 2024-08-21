Jump to content

Emiliano Martinez signs new long-term Aston Villa deal

The World Cup winning Argentina keeper’s contract extension runs until 2029.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 21 August 2024 09:44
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new five-year deal (John Walton/PA)
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new five-year deal (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The contract extension will see Martinez, 31, extend his stay with Unai Emery’s side until 2029.

Following a string of loan deals, Martinez joined Villa on a permanent contract from Arsenal in September 2020, eight years after he made his debut for the Gunners.

Martinez has gone on to play more than 150 times for Villa and won the World Cup for Argentina in 2022, as well as the Copa America on two occasions.

Martinez played in his side’s 2-1 win at West Ham in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Villa, who will feature in the Champions League this season for the first time in their history, host Martinez’s former club Arsenal on Saturday.

