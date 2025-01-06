Arsenal vs Newcastle betting tips

Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, with both sides looking to take what could be a vital advantage to St James’ Park (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners remain firmly in the Premier League title race after the weekend’s results, but attention turns to the first cup competition of the season as Mikel Arteta’s side hunt a first major trophy since 2020.

Arsenal will know how difficult a second leg at St James’ could be, having lost there already this season, and will be desperate to take a lead of any kind to Tyneside, but they face a Newcastle team that has been in fine form in recent weeks, having won their last six matches in all competitions.

Newcastle themselves are bidding to make their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons as they look to end a trophy drought that extends back to 1955.

Betting sites have Arsenal as the clear favourites to win the game, pricing them as low as 8/11, with an away win offered at 15/4.

Arsenal vs Newcastle betting preview: Two sides set for a close match

Both sides are in a decent run of form over their last few matches, though Arsenal’s draw against Brighton means they didn’t make up any points in the Premier League title race.

Newcastle have flown up the table in recent weeks to put themselves in contention for European football next season, but Tuesday provides an altogether different setting as both teams battle to put one foot in the final.

The psychological advantage may be with the Magpies considering their win earlier this season and the fact that the second leg takes place at St James’, though Arsenal’s resolute defending in recent weeks means that it is difficult to find a goal against the Gunners, let alone two or more.

Nevertheless, with Newcastle in fine goalscoring form and Arsenal having struggled to score goals in recent weeks against Ipswich, Everton and Fulham, Howe will be confident of taking result back to Tyneside.

In addition, with Arteta likely prioritising the title race and Howe having already put out strong teams in earlier rounds, a lot may depend on the starting 11 that each manager fields.

To that end, wagering on a draw could provide good value, with Betfred and other football betting sites pricing a stalemate at 3/1.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction 1: Match to end in a draw - 3/1 Betfred

Arsenal vs Newcastle betting tips: Isak to score for eighth match in a row

Swedish striker Alexander Isak has emerged as perhaps Newcastle’s best player in recent weeks and months, with the 25-year-old having scored some brilliant goals in wins over Manchester United, Leicester and Ipswich, as well as in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Isak has certainly become Newcastle’s most coveted player, with reports circulating that Arsenal want to buy him and that the Magpies have stuck a price tag of up to £150m on him.

And part of why Isak has become so coveted is his recent form, which has seen him grab goals in the last seven Premier League matches in a row.

The Swede has 14 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, and he remains Newcastle’s biggest threat in attack, with the Magpies likely to rely on him somewhat against a brilliant Arsenal defensive unit.

And perhaps surprisingly, Isak is 21/10 on some betting apps to get on the scoresheet – a wager that could present good value given his recent goalscoring exploits.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction 2: Alexander Isak to score anytime – 21/10 Bet365

