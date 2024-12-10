Arsenal vs Monaco tips

Arsenal welcome Monaco to the Emirates on Wednesday looking for their fourth win of this season’s Champions League to move closer to automatic qualification (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Gunners currently sit seventh in the table with 10 points from their opening five games, which is exactly the same record as Wednesday’s opponents who sit one place below them on goal difference.

Arsenal followed up their goalless draw with Atalanta in match week one with wins over Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk before suffering their only defeat to date against Inter Milan.

They bounced back in style last time out thrashing Sporting 5-1 in Portugal, just a matter of weeks after they beat Manchester City 4-1 at home.

Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were all on target for Arsenal, as they more than doubled their goals tally for the season. Before the trip to Lisbon, they had scored just three goals and conceded one in their opening four games.

That form has betting sites offering 7/1 on Arsenal winning the Champions League for the first time in May, behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Monaco suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time out, as they went down 3-2 at home to Benfica, despite taking the lead twice. The sending off of Wilfried Singo with more than half an hour to play certainly didn’t help.

They got their campaign off to a flying start with a 2-1 home win over Barcelona and have followed it up with wins over Red Star and Bologna and a draw with Dinamo Zagreb.

Gunners to stand firm

Like Arsenal Adi Hütter’s side currently sit third in their domestic league table, with 29 points from their opening 14 games and just six points behind the leaders PSG.

Mikel Arteta’s side also have 29 points and sit six points behind the league leaders, but they have played one game more so there is little to separate the two sides.

They have only met twice before, in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2014/15, when the Gunners were knocked out on away goals.

They won the away leg 2-0 but it wasn’t enough as they were beaten 3-1 at The Emirates when Geoffrey Kondogbia, Dimitar Berbatov and Yannick Carrasco were on target for the visitors.

We don’t expect that many goals this time around as Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in the competition, since the start of last season, on their way to six wins from their seven games. The only goals conceded came in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in April before they were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate.

Football betting sites are all tipping a Gunners win, pricing them at 31/100 and Monaco at 10/1 while a draw is 49/10 and it’s hard to see anything but an Arsenal win.

But they will have to play better than they did on Sunday as they had to come from behind to take a point at Fulham, missing the chance to further close the gap on Liverpool, whose game was called off because of the weather.

Arsenal vs Monaco prediction: Arsenal to win to nil - 11/10 Betway

