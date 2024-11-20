Arsenal vs Juventus betting tips

Arsenal host Italian side Juventus at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (8pm, DAZN), knowing that a win could be enough to send them through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League with two games still to play.

The Gunners currently sit second in Group C, three points behind the leaders Bayern Munich, and a win from a game betting sites expect them to dominant would leave Arsenal on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Arsenal had no issues seeing off Juventus 4-0 in Biella last week. Frida Maanum opened the scoring for the Gunners in the first half before three goals in the final 15 minutes from Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey and Caitlin Foord made sure of the win.

Since then, they have also enjoyed victory in the North London derby with a 3-0 win over Tottenham, Alessia Russo, Maanum and Blackstenius doing the damage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for interim boss Renee Slegers, who has seen her side win five and draw one of her six games in charge since replacing Jonas Eidevall last month.

The Gunners are still only fourth in the WSL table, six points behind the leaders Chelsea, after dropped points earlier in the campaign although they have only been beaten twice in all competitions this season. Their only WSL defeat against Chelsea in October and was just three days after their 5-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern – two defeats which prompted the resignation of Eidevall.

Juventus go into the game unbeaten in Serie A this season, topping the league with 26 points from their opening 10 games. It’s been a very different story in the Champions League, where they have just three points following a narrow 1-0 win over the bottom side Valarenga.

That goal was their only one so far in three group games, while they have conceded six and will need to raise their game several levels if they are to stay in the hunt for a spot in the knockout round.

Arsenal have only lost twice in 17 home games this calendar year, winning 13 and drawing the other two, so it’s no surprise football betting sites are offering just 1/7 on a home win, 16/1 on a Juventus win and 15/2 on a draw.

It’s tough to find much value backing the Gunners and a wager on them continuing their fine form in front of goal may be the best option.

Arsenal have rediscovered their scoring touch under Slegers, netting 12 goals in the last three games, while all three of their Champions League games this season have featured at least four goals.

Arsenal vs Juventus prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 8/11 BoyleSports

Arsenal vs Juventus tips: Foord to add to her tally

Arsenal have scored 37 goals already so far this season if you include their Champions League qualifiers, and they have only failed to score in two of their 15 games.

Mariona Caldentey has scored in all three group games this season and also netted in the qualifiers, and you can get 6/1 on her scoring first or 6/4 anytime on betting apps.

Foord also has two in her last two games and is Arsenal’s leading scorer with eight goals, helped by the four she scored against Rangers during Champions League qualifying.

Foord was a little bit off it against Tottenham at the weekend but can bounce back in style at home, where she’s scored in each of Arsenal’s last three games, and there’s good value in backing her to net more than once.

Arsenal vs Juventus predictions 2: Caitlin Foord to score 2 or more - 6/1 Bet365

