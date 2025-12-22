Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, with Chelsea lying in wait for the winners of the quarter-final encounter (8pm, Sky Sports and ITV1).

All of the other quarter-final ties were played last week, but Palace were in Europa Conference League action last Thursday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Finnish side KPS Kuopio.

The games keep on coming for the Eagles, who now make the short trip across London for what will be their third game in six days, and betting sites don’t fancy their chances against the Premier League leaders.

The Gunners are second favourites in the Carabao Cup odds to lift the trophy in March, behind Manchester City at odds of 5/2, while you can back Palace at 18/1.

Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup since 1993, and although this will not be their priority as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, keeping that winning momentum going will be important to Mikel Arteta.

They go into the game on the back of three wins in a row in all competitions, but recent dropped points in the Premier League has seen their lead at the top cut to just two points over Manchester City.

Palace sit eighth, 13 points behind Tuesday’s opponents and are without a win in their last three in all competitions.

They’ve lost their last two in the league to Manchester City and Leeds, either side of a makeshift team being held by KPS Kuopio at home.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will see this game as the perfect opportunity to quickly banish the memories of Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing by Leeds at Elland Road.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting preview: Eze to haunt his old club – again

The two sides have already met in the league this season and it was the Gunners who came out on top as Eberechi Eze scored against his old club in a 1-0 win at the Emirates.

The England international is likely to start on Tuesday after being an unused substitute at Everton on Saturday and you wouldn’t rule out another goal.

He left Palace in the summer for £60m and has scored five goals so far, including a hat trick against Tottenham in November and the opening goal against Port Vale in the third round of this competition.

Football betting sites are offering 5/2 on him scoring at any time, or you can get 13/2 on him opening the scoring, as he has done twice already this season

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Eze to score – 5/2 BetMGM

Gunners to keep on firing

It’s hard to second-guess both managers and what type of teams they will put out, but no doubt both will see this as an opportunity to give some players games (and others a rest) ahead of a busy Christmas period.

In the last round, Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners at home against fellow Premier League side Brighton, with Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka on target.

Nwaneri is likely to start again after failing to come off the bench in the last five games, while Gabriel Jesus also needs game time after his long-term injury.

Palace have beaten Millwall and Liverpool to reach the quarter-finals, and a win on Tuesday would see them make it to the last four for the fifth time, but for the first time since 2012, when they were beaten by Cardiff City.

After finally winning their first major silverware last season when lifting the FA Cup, they know the importance of these games to their fans.

The two sides met at the same stage of this competition last season when a hat-trick from Jesus secured a 3-2 win for the home side, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and former Gunner Eddie Nketiah on target for the Eagles.

You have to go back to 2022 for the last time Palace beat Arsenal when goals from Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha secured a 3-0 win, but since then they have lost seven and drawn one.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Arsenal to win by two goals – 7/2 Bet365

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal: The Gunners will be without Ben White (hamstring), Gabriel (adductor), Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) and Max Dowman (ankle), but Jesus could make his first start since January after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Crystal Palace: Daichi Kamada will again miss out through injury, while Ismaila Sarr is away at Afcon with Senegal. Mateta is likely to be left out as he struggles to manage a knee problem.

