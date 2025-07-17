Olivia Smith signs for Arsenal to become first £1m player in women’s football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have broken the world transfer record by signing Liverpool for forward Olivia Smith, making the 20-year-old the first £1m transfer in women’s football.

It is understood the Gunners beat competition from several clubs - including Women’s Super League champions Chelsea - to sign the 20-year-old Canada international, who arrives on an undisclosed seven-figure-fee.

It comes 46 years after Trevor Francis became the first male player to break the £1m barrier when he moved from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979.

Arsenal’s signing of Smith eclipses the previous world record transfer in the women’s game set by Chelsea in January when they signed US international Naomi Girma for £900,000.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal,” Smith said. “It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

“The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”

Smith became Liverpool’s record signing when she joined from Sporting Lisbon for just over £200,000 last year and she scored seven goals for the Reds in her debut WSL campaign.

Arsenal have moved aggressively in the transfer market after winning the Women’s Champions League in May and the club want to compete with Chelsea on the domestic front.

Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “We’re thrilled to bring Olivia to Arsenal. She’s one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club.”

Arsenal have signed Chloe Kelly permanently after a successful loan spell from Manchester City while they have also brought in Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds to add competition to the squad. Both players began their careers at Arsenal and returned to the club as free agents.

While playing for England at Euro 2025, Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp said the prospect of the first £1m player in the women’s game was a positive sign.

“I think it’s the direction that the women’s game’s going and it is great to see,” Hemp said. “We’re just focusing on tournament, [but] it is great to see and proof that women’s footballers are great and that is the way that the game’s going. Long may that continue.”