Independent
Taylor Hinds comes full circle by rejoining Arsenal on free transfer

The Jamaica full back has returned to north London after her contract at Liverpool expired

Jonathan Doidge
Monday 07 July 2025 10:19 EDT
Comments
Taylor Hinds has re-signed for Arsenal after five seasons at Liverpool
Taylor Hinds has re-signed for Arsenal after five seasons at Liverpool (Getty Images)

Full-back Taylor Hinds has returned to Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool at the end of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season.

The 26-year-old is believed to have signed a three-year deal for the club where she started her career, before moving to Everton in 2018.

"This is a full-circle moment for me and I'm grateful to come back to a place I called home when I was younger," Hinds said.

"I can't wait to get started and to step out on the pitch at Emirates Stadium in front of all our incredible supporters."

The Champions League winners, who recently made Chloe Kelly’s loan move a permanent one, will welcome Hinds’ versatility, as she can also play in midfield. Having moved to Everton, she went to neighbours Liverpool in 2020, making 131 appearances for them during a five-seasons stay that yielded eight goals.

A Women’s Championship winner with the Reds in 2021-22, she became vice captain in 2023.

"We're delighted to welcome Taylor back to Arsenal,” said head coach Renee Slegers. “I'm excited to get started with Taylor on the training pitch.”

Hinds, who made her debut for Jamaica against France last October, will wear the number 24 shirt for Arsenal.

